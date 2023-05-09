Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Released LTC Charles Calio Public Affairs Officer Michigan National Guard

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard (MING), escorted by U.S. Maj. Richie Sands right, commander of the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment, shakes hands with U.S. Army Maj. David Bennet, executive officer of the 1-182nd FA, at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 09, 2023. Maj. Gen. Rogers made the trip from Michigan to visit his soldiers participating in Defender 23. Defender is a multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    This work, Released LTC Charles Calio Public Affairs Officer Michigan National Guard (517) 708-9763 charles.g.calio.mil@army.mil [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Visits Soldiers in Latvia
    MING
    DefenderEurope
    StrongerTogeather
    1 182 FA

