Released LTC Charles Calio Public Affairs Officer Michigan National Guard (517) 708-9763 charles.g.calio.mil@army.mil

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard (MING), escorted by U.S. Maj. Richie Sands right, commander of the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment, shakes hands with U.S. Army Maj. David Bennet, executive officer of the 1-182nd FA, at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 09, 2023. Maj. Gen. Rogers made the trip from Michigan to visit his soldiers participating in Defender 23. Defender is a multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

