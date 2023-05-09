Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Forces South Battalion, Change of Responsibility [Image 12 of 14]

    Allied Forces South Battalion, Change of Responsibility

    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Adrian I. Lerner gives his farewell speech during the Bravo Company, Allied Forces South Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Joint Forces Command Naples, Italy, April 21, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 04:23
    Photo ID: 7787265
    VIRIN: 230421-A-II094-017
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 23.6 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    This work, Allied Forces South Battalion, Change of Responsibility [Image 14 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bravo Company
    USArmy
    AFSOUTH
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    StrongTogether

