U.S. Army Capt. Spencer E. Fleming passes the unit guidon to U.S. Army 1st Sgt Jamey R. Walker during the Bravo Company, Allied Forces South Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Joint Forces Command Naples, Italy, April 21, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

