U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Adrian I. Lerner passes the unit guidon to U.S. Army Capt. Spencer E. Fleming officially relinquishing his responsibility as the senior noncommission officer for the unit during the Bravo Company, Allied Forces South Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Joint Forces Command Naples, Italy, April 21, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 04:23
|Photo ID:
|7787261
|VIRIN:
|230421-A-II094-012
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.61 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allied Forces South Battalion, Change of Responsibility [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
