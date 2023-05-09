U.S. Army 1st Sgt Jamey R. Walker, U.S. Army Capt. Spencer E. Fleming, and U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Adrian I. Lerner move into position to pass the guidon during the Bravo Company, Allied Forces South Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Joint Forces Command Naples, Italy, April 21, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 04:23
|Photo ID:
|7787258
|VIRIN:
|230421-A-II094-010
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.76 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Allied Forces South Battalion, Change of Responsibility [Image 14 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
