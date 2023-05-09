U.S. Army Chaplain Capt. Michael Coats, Allied Forces South Battalion, prays during the Bravo Company, Allied Forces South Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony for outgoing U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Adrian I. Lerner and incoming U.S. Army 1st Sgt Jamey R. Walker at Joint Forces Command Naples, Italy, April 21, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 Location: NAPLES, IT