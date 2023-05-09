From left, U.S. Army 1st Sgt Jamey R. Walker, U.S. Army Capt. Spencer E. Fleming, and U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Adrian I. Lerner march into position during the Bravo Company, Allied Forces South Battalion Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Joint Forces Command Naples, Italy, April 21, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 04:23 Photo ID: 7787254 VIRIN: 230421-A-II094-006 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 29.99 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Allied Forces South Battalion, Change of Responsibility [Image 14 of 14], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.