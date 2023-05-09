Strait Of Hormuz Transit

230508-N-NH267-1076 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 8, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Julius Earl stands watch with an M240B machine gun aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), May 8, 2023, while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

