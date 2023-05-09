Paul Hamilton Transits Strait Of Hormuz

230508-N-NH267-1014 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 8, 2023) Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Juan Fiscal, left, monitors a remote control machine gun console with Ensign Nicole Bucci, right, on the bridge of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), May 8, 2023, while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

