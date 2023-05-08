Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCWAR Dean and Students Visit COMLOG WESPTAC [Image 2 of 2]

    MCWAR Dean and Students Visit COMLOG WESPTAC

    SINGAPORE

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230509-N-DB724-1015 SINGAPORE (May 9, 2023) Joint military officers, from the Marine Corps War College, class of 2023, based in Quantico, Va., receive a tour from Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), of the Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC), during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), May 9. During the visit Melson and students discussed force integration, and contested logistics in the maritime domain. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    MCWAR Dean and Students Visits COMLOG WESTPAC
    MCWAR Dean and Students Visit COMLOG WESPTAC

    COMLOG WESTPAC
    Marine Corps War College
    CLWP
    MCWAR

