MCWAR Dean and Students Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

230509-N-DB724-1003 SINGAPORE (May 9, 2023) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), center, meets with Christopher D. Yung, Ph.D., Dean, Marine Corps War College (MCWAR), right, based in Quantico, Va., and students, also from MCWAR, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), May 9. During the visit Melson and students discussed force integration, and contested logistics in the maritime domain. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

