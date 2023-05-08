Ocean Expo 2023

Attendees paddle to shore as part of a board rescue relay during the Ocean Expo on Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, April 29, 2023. The Ocean Expo hosted competitions and demonstrations to help improve ocean safety skills and provided informational booths to spread awareness of ocean safety for Status of Forces Agreement members and Okinawa residents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares)

