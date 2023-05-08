Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ocean Expo 2023 [Image 11 of 13]

    Ocean Expo 2023

    TORII BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Attendees paddle to shore as part of a board rescue relay during the Ocean Expo on Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, April 29, 2023. The Ocean Expo hosted competitions and demonstrations to help improve ocean safety skills and provided informational booths to spread awareness of ocean safety for Status of Forces Agreement members and Okinawa residents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 21:39
    Photo ID: 7786938
    VIRIN: 230429-M-VR996-1342
    Resolution: 6528x4352
    Size: 854.53 KB
    Location: TORII BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    lifeguards
    Torii Station
    ocean safety
    Ocean Expo

