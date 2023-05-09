Members with the Japan Water Patrol and the Okinawa Lifesaving Association demonstrate an ocean rescue during the Ocean Expo on Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, April 29, 2023. The Ocean Expo hosted competitions and demonstrations to help improve ocean safety skills and provided informational booths to spread awareness of ocean safety for Status of Forces Agreement members and Okinawa residents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 21:39 Photo ID: 7786937 VIRIN: 230429-M-VR996-1252 Resolution: 5024x3349 Size: 970.17 KB Location: TORII BEACH, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ocean Expo 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.