Attendees participate in a lifeguard race during the Ocean Exhibition on Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, April 29, 2023. The Ocean Expo hosted competitions and demonstrations to help improve ocean safety skills and provided informational booths to spread awareness of ocean safety for Status of Forces Agreement members and Okinawa residents. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 21:39
|Photo ID:
|7786935
|VIRIN:
|230429-M-VR996-1159
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|TORII BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ocean Expo 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
