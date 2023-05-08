Fireman Will Kelly, from Baltimore, assigned to the Ceremonial Guard performs at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy in St. Louis, May 9, 2023. Sailors from across the fleet are in Missouri for St. Louis Navy Week to emphasize the importance of the U.S. Navy to the state of Missouri and participate in various community events. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 20:35 Photo ID: 7786917 VIRIN: 230509-N-QI593-1070 Resolution: 5822x3881 Size: 2.63 MB Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, St. Louis Navy Week [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.