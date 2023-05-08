Musician 1st Class Carl Schulte, left, from Detroit, assigned to Navy Band Great Lakes performs with the director of bands at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, May 9, 2023. Sailors from across the fleet are in Missouri for St. Louis Navy Week to emphasize the importance of the U.S. Navy to the state of Missouri and participate in various community events. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elexia Morelos)

