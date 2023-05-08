Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU5 HELO CAST TRAINING EXERCISE [Image 1 of 4]

    EODMU5 HELO CAST TRAINING EXERCISE

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chad Butler 

    Commander Task Force 75

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam. (May 9, 2023) – Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75 jump out of a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-One (HSC) 21 during a “helo-cast” training exercise near Naval Base Guam. This training exercise strengthens fleet readiness in inserting personnel into a military area of operations. Commander, Task Force 75 executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 19:22
    Photo ID: 7786831
    VIRIN: 230509-N-KT595-309
    Resolution: 3952x2640
    Size: 7.15 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU5 HELO CAST TRAINING EXERCISE [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

