EODMU5 HELO CAST TRAINING EXERCISE

NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam. (May 9, 2023) – Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75 jump out of a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Blackjacks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-One (HSC) 21 during a “helo-cast” training exercise near Naval Base Guam. This training exercise strengthens fleet readiness in inserting personnel into a military area of operations. Commander, Task Force 75 executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)

