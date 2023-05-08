Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Sailor of the Year Recognition Week [Image 7 of 8]

    NETC Sailor of the Year Recognition Week

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), center-right, Force Master Chief Rick Mengel, right, NETC’s force master chief, and Capt. Cliff Collins, center, NETC’s chief of staff, meet with the NETC domain fiscal year 2022 Sailor of the Year (SOY) candidates and their command master chiefs during NETC SOY Recognition Week at NETC Headquarters in Pensacola, Florida, May 9, 2023. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by forging civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC Sailor of the Year Recognition Week [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NETC
    SOY
    YW264

