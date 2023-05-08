Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds return to Aerospace Valley [Image 7 of 23]

    Thunderbirds return to Aerospace Valley

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Laurel Richards 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the Thunderbirds, perform at the Aerospace Valley Air Show at Edwards Air Force Base, California, Oct. 16, 2022. This was the first Air Show at Edwards AFB in more than a decade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Laurel Richards)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 17:53
    Photo ID: 7786617
    VIRIN: 221016-F-YM230-0568
    Resolution: 5197x3712
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds return to Aerospace Valley [Image 23 of 23], by TSgt Laurel Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Edwards AFB
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    AF Thunderbirds
    Aerospace Valley Air Show
    57th FW

