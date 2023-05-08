Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AEDC team member reflects upon Japanese heritage [Image 4 of 4]

    AEDC team member reflects upon Japanese heritage

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Marti Brumley 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    In 1992, May was designated Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by the U.S. Congress. The observance corresponds with the anniversary of two significant events in U.S. history. May 7, 1843, brought the arrival of the first Japanese immigrant to the U.S. On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad in the U.S. was completed, a feat accomplished thanks to significant contributions by Chinese laborers in the face of racism. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Brooke Brumley)

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC)
    SAFAAPI2023

