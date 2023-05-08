AEDC team member reflects upon Japanese heritage

In 1992, May was designated Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by the U.S. Congress. The observance corresponds with the anniversary of two significant events in U.S. history. May 7, 1843, brought the arrival of the first Japanese immigrant to the U.S. On May 10, 1869, the first transcontinental railroad in the U.S. was completed, a feat accomplished thanks to significant contributions by Chinese laborers in the face of racism. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Brooke Brumley)

