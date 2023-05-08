JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team carries their parachutes after landing on the flight line during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. The Wings of Blue is based out of the U.S. Air Force Academy and conducts more than 22,000 training jumps each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

