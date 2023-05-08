Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 15 of 16]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Audience members clap after watching the Wings of Blue Demonstration Team during the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. APOHR 2023 brought a diverse crowd together, to watch their favorite aerial acts, reinforcing America's power projection platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 14:53
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Wings of Blue
    Langley Air Force Base
    Sky Diving
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

