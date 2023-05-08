JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Cadet 2nd Class Georgia Beutler, Wings of Blue parajumper, waves to the crowd after landing her jump during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. Wings of Blue jumpers can expertly manipulate their body to either slow down their descent using their body to create more surface area or minimize surface area to streamline their descent, allowing them to fall at speeds over 160 miles per hour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

Date Taken: 05.07.2023
Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US