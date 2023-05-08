JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

A U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet with the Wings of Blue Demonstration Team lands during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, while another Cadet seals up his parachute at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. Wings of Blue jumpers are trained to demonstrate the ability to vary freefall rates through the precise control of their bodies during performances, showcasing a range of skills to the public. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

