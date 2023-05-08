JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

A U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet with the Wings of Blue Demonstration Team descends showcasing the U.S. Army flag during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. In addition to competing and performing, the primary mission of the Wings of Blue is to run the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Basic Freefall Parachuting course, known as Airmanship 490, where Airmen make their first freefall jump without assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

