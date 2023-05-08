Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 12 of 16]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet with the Wings of Blue Demonstration Team descends showcasing the U.S. Army flag during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. In addition to competing and performing, the primary mission of the Wings of Blue is to run the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Basic Freefall Parachuting course, known as Airmanship 490, where Airmen make their first freefall jump without assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 14:53
    Photo ID: 7786016
    VIRIN: 230507-F-PG418-1074
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Air Show
    Wings of Blue
    Langley Air Force Base
    Sky Diving
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

