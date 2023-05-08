JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Army Sgt. Tj Patterson, Boeing CH-47 Chinook flight engineer, directs from the back of Boeing CH-47 Chinook as it circles to land on the flight line during Air Power over Hampton Roads, May 6, 2023. Chinooks have been in service since 1962 and can lift up to 48,000 pounds at 4,000 feet of altitude and are primarily used for resupply and battlefield casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

