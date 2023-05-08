JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Wynne, Wings of Blue Demonstration Team jumpmaster descends while Rob Holland Aerosports circles above in his MXS-RH aircraft during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 7, 2023. The Wings of Blue Demonstration Team travels across the country to more than 50 special events to represent the Air Force and perform for over 2 million spectators a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

