    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 8 of 16]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team parajumper, jumps out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The Wings of Blue Demonstration Team travels across the country to more than 50 special events to represent the Air Force and perform for over 2 million spectators a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 14:53
    Photo ID: 7786012
    VIRIN: 230506-F-PG418-1162
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Wings of Blue
    Parachutes
    Langley Air Force Base
    Air Power over Hampton Roads
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

