A U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team parajumper, jumps out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The Wings of Blue Demonstration Team travels across the country to more than 50 special events to represent the Air Force and perform for over 2 million spectators a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 14:53 Photo ID: 7786012 VIRIN: 230506-F-PG418-1162 Resolution: 4592x3467 Size: 7.29 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.