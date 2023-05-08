JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

A U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Demonstration Team parajumper, jumps out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The Wings of Blue Demonstration Team travels across the country to more than 50 special events to represent the Air Force and perform for over 2 million spectators a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 14:53
|Photo ID:
|7786012
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-PG418-1162
|Resolution:
|4592x3467
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
