JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sean Wynne, Wings of Blue Demonstration Team jumpmaster, observes Air Power over Hampton Roads, while in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. Whether it’s the competition or demonstration team, the Wings of Blue are committed to personal and professional excellence and have been since 1962. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

