U.S. Air Force Cadet 2nd Class Georgia Beutler, Wings of Blue parajumper, smiles while hyping up her teammates before their jump during Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, May 6, 2023. The Demonstration Team has a plethora of skills they display internationally during their world-class performances, showcasing excellence and boosting recruiting efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 14:53
|Photo ID:
|7786009
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-PG418-1139
|Resolution:
|4074x2755
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
