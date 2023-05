JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets part of the Wings of Blue Demonstration Team, walk to board a helicopter in preparation to jump during Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The Wings of Blue Demonstration Team travels across the country to more than 50 special events to represent the Air Force and perform for over 2 million spectators each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

