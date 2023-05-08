JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Gabrielle Salisbury, 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs command information officer, poses with her camera before boarding a Boeing CH-47 Chinook during Air Power over Hampton Roads, May 6, 2023. Salisbury has been leading the Public Affairs team since June 2022, motivating Airmen to create high-quality visual content that is timely, engaging and relevant to current times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

Date Taken: 05.06.2023
Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US