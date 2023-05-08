U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Gabrielle Salisbury, 633d Air Base Wing Public Affairs command information officer, poses with her camera before boarding a Boeing CH-47 Chinook during Air Power over Hampton Roads, May 6, 2023. Salisbury has been leading the Public Affairs team since June 2022, motivating Airmen to create high-quality visual content that is timely, engaging and relevant to current times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 14:52
|Photo ID:
|7786006
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-PG418-1037
|Resolution:
|5246x3626
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT