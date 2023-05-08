U.S. Army Sgt. Tj Patterson, Boeing CH-47 Chinook flight engineer, poses before loading the Wings of Blue Demonstration team into the helicopter for Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. Flight engineers perform system checks on the ground and in-flight, developing and maintaining aircraft flight test procedures, which keep the pilots and rides safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 14:52 Photo ID: 7786005 VIRIN: 230506-F-PG418-1026 Resolution: 2860x2913 Size: 3.76 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.