    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 1 of 16]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets, part of the Wings of Blue Demonstration Team, board a Boeing CH-47 Chinook in preparation to jump during Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. In order to be a part of the team, Airmen must become fully certified by successfully completing five solo jumps and earning their jump wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Wings of Blue
    Parachutes
    Langley Air Force Base
    Air Power over Hampton Roads
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

