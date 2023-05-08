U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets, part of the Wings of Blue Demonstration Team, board a Boeing CH-47 Chinook in preparation to jump during Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. In order to be a part of the team, Airmen must become fully certified by successfully completing five solo jumps and earning their jump wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 14:52
|Photo ID:
|7786004
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-PG418-1015
|Resolution:
|5582x3737
|Size:
|12.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS
