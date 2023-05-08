U.S. Air Force Academy Cadets, part of the Wings of Blue Demonstration Team, board a Boeing CH-47 Chinook in preparation to jump during Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. In order to be a part of the team, Airmen must become fully certified by successfully completing five solo jumps and earning their jump wings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 14:52 Photo ID: 7786004 VIRIN: 230506-F-PG418-1015 Resolution: 5582x3737 Size: 12.59 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.