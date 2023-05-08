JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Army recruiters count a young boy’s deadlift repetition, challenging his physical strength during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. U.S. Army recruiters are charged with being innovative, accountable and trustworthy leaders, fostering a positive climate, allowing the mission to be accomplished while protecting future soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US