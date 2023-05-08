Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 8 of 9]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army recruiters count a young boy’s deadlift repetition, challenging his physical strength during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. U.S. Army recruiters are charged with being innovative, accountable and trustworthy leaders, fostering a positive climate, allowing the mission to be accomplished while protecting future soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 14:47
    Photo ID: 7785994
    VIRIN: 230506-F-PG418-1061
    Resolution: 4682x3250
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Langley Air Force Base
    Fort Eustis
    Static Display
    Air Power over Hampton Roads
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT