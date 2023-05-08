A family lines up to enter a static display of a Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter during the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. APOHR was put on to inspire the attendants and engage the local community, showcasing America’s power projection platform here in Hampton Roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 14:47 Photo ID: 7785993 VIRIN: 230506-F-PG418-1055 Resolution: 4518x3219 Size: 3.43 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.