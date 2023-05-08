Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 6 of 9]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A young boy walks out of a static display of a Boeing CH-47 Chinook during the Air Power over Hampton Roads Air Show, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. APOHR had 25 static displays, allowing members to engage with U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army service members, educating the community about different military services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 14:47
    VIRIN: 230506-F-PG418-1048
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    Langley Air Force Base
    Fort Eustis
    Static Display
    Air Power over Hampton Roads
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

