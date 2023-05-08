AFSOC, Total Force land MC-130J, MQ-9, A-10s, on Wyoming Highways

Airmen with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron help a simulated injured pilot during Exercise Agile Chariot near Riverton, Wyoming, May 2, 2023. Agile Chariot tested Agile Combat Employment capabilities, including using smaller, more dispersed locations and teams to rapidly move and support aircraft, pilots and other personnel wherever they’re needed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)
|05.02.2023
|05.09.2023 13:03
|7785704
|230502-Z-JU667-0476
|3000x2003
|3.49 MB
|RIVERTON, WY, US
|1
|0
123rd Special Tactics facilitates aircraft operations on Wyoming highways
