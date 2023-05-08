Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC, Total Force land MC-130J, MQ-9, A-10s, on Wyoming Highways [Image 26 of 36]

    AFSOC, Total Force land MC-130J, MQ-9, A-10s, on Wyoming Highways

    RIVERTON, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron perform combat search-and-rescue during Exercise Agile Chariot near Riverton, Wyoming, May 2, 2023. Agile Chariot tested Agile Combat Employment capabilities, including using smaller, more dispersed locations and teams to rapidly move and support aircraft, pilots and other personnel wherever they’re needed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 13:03
    Photo ID: 7785692
    VIRIN: 230502-Z-JU667-0413
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: RIVERTON, WY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC, Total Force land MC-130J, MQ-9, A-10s, on Wyoming Highways [Image 36 of 36], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    123rd Special Tactics facilitates aircraft operations on Wyoming highways

    Wyoming
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Special Tactics Squadron
    Agile Combat Employment
    Exercise Agile Chariot

