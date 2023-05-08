An MH-6M Little Bird extracts 123rd Special Tactics Squadron Airmen during Exercise Agile Chariot near Riverton, Wyoming, May 2, 2023. Agile Chariot tested Agile Combat Employment capabilities, including using smaller, more dispersed locations and teams to rapidly move and support aircraft, pilots and other personnel wherever they’re needed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Phil Speck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 13:03 Photo ID: 7785682 VIRIN: 230502-Z-JU667-0121 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 2.38 MB Location: RIVERTON, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOC, Total Force land MC-130J, MQ-9, A-10s, on Wyoming Highways [Image 36 of 36], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.