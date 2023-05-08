305th MXG hosts annual Knucklebuster Awards Banquet

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst attend the Knucklebuster award banquet on 6 May, 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The Knucklebuster award banquet is an annual Air Force-wide event that recognizes the maintenance career field's best maintainers and leaders. Open to families, the banquet also functions as a social event where various forms of official military uniforms both past and present, are allowed to be worn.

