U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst attend the Knucklebuster award banquet on 6 May, 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The Knucklebuster award banquet is an annual Air Force-wide event that recognizes the maintenance career field's best maintainers and leaders. Open to families, the banquet also functions as a social event where various forms of official military uniforms both past and present, are allowed to be worn.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 11:32
|Photo ID:
|7785522
|VIRIN:
|050523-F-BW403-1336
|Resolution:
|5335x3550
|Size:
|16.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 305th MXG hosts annual Knucklebuster Awards Banquet [Image 36 of 36], by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
