Warehouse of the future

A mobile inventory counter spits out screws after counting them April 11 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The counter can calculate large quantities of small inventory items in seconds removing the need for hand counting at the 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s warehouse. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

