Warehouse of the future

Staff Sgt. Aaron Ray, 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron, scans an electronic shelving label April 11 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The label can display whatever the 96th LRS’s warehouse personnel needs to display. The labels saved the warehouse staff approximately 5,000 hours by streamlining their storage procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

