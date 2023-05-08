Warehouse of the future

An autonomous floor scrubber makes another lap around the 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s warehouse April 11 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The scrubber removes the need for manual floor cleaning and can cover the 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s 13,000 square foot warehouse in two hours. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

