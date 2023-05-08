An autonomous floor scrubber makes another lap around the 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s warehouse April 11 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The scrubber removes the need for manual floor cleaning and can cover the 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s 13,000 square foot warehouse in two hours. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 10:17
|Photo ID:
|7785296
|VIRIN:
|230411-F-oc707-0903
|Resolution:
|3000x1794
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warehouse of the future [Image 4 of 4], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT