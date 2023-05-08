Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warehouse of the future [Image 2 of 4]

    Warehouse of the future

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An autonomous floor scrubber makes another lap around the 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s warehouse April 11 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The scrubber removes the need for manual floor cleaning and can cover the 96th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s 13,000 square foot warehouse in two hours. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 10:17
    VIRIN: 230411-F-oc707-0903
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    supply
    warehouse
    lrs
    eglin
    technology

