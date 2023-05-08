German Army medics receive instruction on how to rescue wounded from a helicopter during Exercise Noble Jump 23, in Sardinia, Italy May 8. These Soldiers are a part of the NATO Response Force’s (NRF) High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). The VJTF is a NATO asset kept on high alert to respond quickly to emerging crises.

Exercise Noble Jump is NATO’s premier exercise for their Very High Readiness Joint Task Force of the NATO Response Force (NRF) in 2023. The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by Master Sergeant (OR-8) Sebastian Heissbach, DEU-A)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 10:14 Photo ID: 7785291 VIRIN: 230508-O-D0455-0002 Resolution: 5496x3670 Size: 841.38 KB Location: SARDINIA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Noble Jump 23: Casualty Rescue Training [Image 10 of 10], by OR-7 Sebastian Heissbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.