Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Casualty Rescue Training [Image 1 of 10]

    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Casualty Rescue Training

    SARDINIA, ITALY

    05.08.2023

    Photo by OR-7 Sebastian Heissbach 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    German Army medics receive instruction on how to rescue wounded from a helicopter during Exercise Noble Jump 23, in Sardinia, Italy May 8. These Soldiers are a part of the NATO Response Force’s (NRF) High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). The VJTF is a NATO asset kept on high alert to respond quickly to emerging crises.
    Exercise Noble Jump is NATO’s premier exercise for their Very High Readiness Joint Task Force of the NATO Response Force (NRF) in 2023. The NRF is a technologically advanced, multinational force made up of land, air, maritime and Special Operations Forces components that are rapidly deployable. (NATO photo by Master Sergeant (OR-8) Sebastian Heissbach, DEU-A)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 10:13
    Photo ID: 7785282
    VIRIN: 230508-O-D0455-0010
    Resolution: 5496x3670
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SARDINIA, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Noble Jump 23: Casualty Rescue Training [Image 10 of 10], by OR-7 Sebastian Heissbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Casualty Rescue Training
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Casualty Rescue Training
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Casualty Rescue Training
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Casualty Rescue Training
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Casualty Rescue Training
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Casualty Rescue Training
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Casualty Rescue Training
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Casualty Rescue Training
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Casualty Rescue Training
    Exercise Noble Jump 23: Casualty Rescue Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Tiger
    #Medic
    #Bundeswehr
    #VJTF
    #NobleJump23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT