General, flag officers visit Soto Cano as part of CAPSTONE

Several general and flag officers visit Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 8, 2023, as part of the National Defense University's CAPSTONE course. Joint Task Force-Bravo, located at SCAB, uses humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts as one of many ways they built partnerships and trust throughout the region. CAPSTONE helps these senior officers more effective in planning and employing U.S. forces in joint and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

