    General, flag officers visit Soto Cano as part of CAPSTONE

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Capt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Several general and flag officers visit Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, May 8, 2023, as part of the National Defense University's CAPSTONE course. Joint Task Force-Bravo, located at SCAB, uses humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts as one of many ways they built partnerships and trust throughout the region. CAPSTONE helps these senior officers more effective in planning and employing U.S. forces in joint and combined operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 10:04
    Photo ID: 7785264
    VIRIN: 230508-F-GO396-012
    Resolution: 5284x1902
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General, flag officers visit Soto Cano as part of CAPSTONE, by Capt. Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    development
    JTF-B
    partnership
    CAPSTONE
    NDU

