    Secretary Austin swears in DIU Director Douglas Beck [Image 17 of 19]

    Secretary Austin swears in DIU Director Douglas Beck

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III swears in Defense Innovation Unit Director Douglas Beck in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 5, 2023. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 08:45
    Photo ID: 7785044
    VIRIN: 230508-D-XI929-1019
    Resolution: 5542x3695
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin swears in DIU Director Douglas Beck [Image 19 of 19], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Pentagon
    DIU
    SecDefAustin
    Douglas Beck

