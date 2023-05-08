U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen Pierce, 125th Operations Group incoming commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida, May 6, 2023. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 08:22
|Photo ID:
|7784994
|VIRIN:
|230506-Z-HQ196-1027
|Resolution:
|4185x2784
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 125th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT