    125th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    125th Operations Group Change of Command

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephen Pierce, 125th Operations Group incoming commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, Florida, May 6, 2023. A change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

